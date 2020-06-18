Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra is downright a worldwide wonder today. The stunning actress has made her debut in Bollywood as well as in Hollywood movies. In any case, very few realize that ‘The Sky Is Pink’ actress made her enormous acting debut with a Tamil film named, ‘Tamizhan’ in 2002. Following which she made her Bollywood debut with ‘The Hero’ as the subsequent female lead inverse Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta.

We found an uncommon video from the Miss India archives where Shah Rukh Khan asked Priyanka Chopra an inquiry that made her pack the title. As there is no new big name second happening nowadays because of lockdown, so here’s throwback story for you guys.

This video is from 2000 when Priyanka was one of the best 10 challengers for Femina Miss India pageant. What’s more, Shah Rukh Khan was one of the jury individuals, who posed an inquiry to the on-screen character and Malaika Arora was the host.

Shah Rukh Khan put out an interesting question to test 17-year-old Priyanka. “This is speculative. Who might you rather wed? An incredible Indian athletes with all the records in Indian cricket like Azhar Bhai here who might make our nation glad, take all of you around the globe and make you swell with satisfaction or a masterful specialist with a troublesome name to articulate like Swarovski who might embellish you with gems and fine jewelry and you will never need to purchase a ceiling fixture for your home until the end of time or a Hindi film star like me who has nothing preferable to do over give you convoluted different decision inquiries concerning a theoretical wedding this way.”

In any case, Priyanka Chopra didn’t require any after-considerations. When Shah Rukh Khan was finished posing the question, the now worldwide star had answered, “I would go for an extraordinary Indian athlete since when I return home or he returns home, I realize I will be there to be his help to disclose to him that I am glad for him as much as India seems to be. To have the option to let him know, ‘Hello look, you gave a valiant effort.’ I will invest wholeheartedly in my better half who will take care of business of solid character on the off chance that he can bring such a great amount of pride to my nation.”

After numerous years, bits of gossip came out that Khan and Chopra are ‘more than friends’, which astounded their fans. The pair did numerous films, managed everything well while going for Don 2, and they were frequently spotted in parties together.