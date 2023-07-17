Throwback: When Aishwarya Rai Took A Dig At Karan Johar For Establishing Alia Bhatt’s Career

Producer and director Karan Johar is always on the radar of fans for promoting nepotism in Bollywood. Even some of the new comers stars have given statements against Karan Johar regarding nepotism. However, not many know that Miss World Aishwarya Rai has also once taken a dig at Karan Johar for the same. The Devdas actress in an old interview had taken a dig at Karan Johar for his constant support in the establishment of Alia Bhatt’s career in the industry.

When Aishwarya Taunted Alia For Having Back Of Karan Johar

In the old interview, Aishwarya Rai had said that it has been very fantastic for Alia Bhatt to get constant support from Karan Johar from the beginning of her career. The ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ actress said that she has even expressed to Bhatt that it is comforting for her to have the back of an established producer. Stating the same, Rai said:

“I have said this to her also, ‘It’s fantastic for you’. The kind of support Karan has given to her from the beginning, and to have that kind of an establishment with you is very comforting because you know it is not tough”

“Great Opportunities Fall In Her Lap” Aishwarya Rai

In the same interview, the Sarabjeet actress had also talked about the good opportunities Alia Bhatt is getting from the very beginning. She also said how great opportunities regularly fall in her lap.

“It’s great when you as an actor know there are only good opportunities ahead”, Rai said in the interview.

Aishwarya’s Appraisal For Alia

Despite mentioning the privileged opportunities Bhatt is getting, Aishwarya had also praised her for doing good work.

“But what’s nice is she is also doing good work, along with great opportunities which are virtually there literally on her lap, regularly.”

For the unversed, Alia Bhatt was launched by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions in the 2012 film Student Of The Year. Alia Bhatt later again collaborated with Johar for films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya, Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya, and Kalank. The ‘Highway’ actress considers Karan Johar as her father and always seems thankful to him for shaping her career.