Karan Johar & Ekta Kapoor are both celebrated names in their particular niches. While one has made her name in the TV industry, Karan is known for his direction in Bollywood. However, despite the dissimilarities, there are some things that bring the two together. And one such thing is that they both are unmarried. In fact, there was a time when they wanted to marry each other.

13 years ago, an interview got published in Sulekha, where Karan Johar shared that he will marry Ekta Kapoor in case he doesn’t find a suitable partner. “I don’t think I ever will find the right partner. If finally neither Ekta nor I find someone else we’ll marry each other.” Adding to this, he stated that his mother would be very happy with this union. “At least my mother will be very happy. Not only because I’ll finally get married. But also because she’ll get to to know the plot line of her favourite serials from beforehand,” Karan said.

On this proposal of Karan, Ekta gave an instant yes. She was quoted saying, “I’d love to marry Karan. When is he proposing? Whenever we do meet we hug like long-lost pals. Karan is one of my closest friends from the film industry. I don’t have friends in Bollywood. I prefer to stick to my tv crowd. I remember I had gone to see Karan’s Kal Ho Na Ho with an unbiased Friday-evening audience. (I don’t like to watch films at the filmy previews). And I saw how audiences cried and clapped. I called him up and said, ‘You’ve a winner on hand.”

Well, it is 2020 and the both have decided to remain single.