Blast From The Past

An old interview of Kareena Kapoor Khan from the early 2000s is doing the rounds on the web. In the interview, Kareena talked about her views on marriage, infidelity and why she didn’t let men near her.

The interview comes from the time when something definitely more than friendship was brewing between her and a married Hrithik Roshan. Kareena and Hrithik have done many successful films together like Yaadein, Mujhse Dosti Karoge! and Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon. Their on-screen chemistry was a hit back then and gave its way to many rumours about an affair between Kareena and Duggu.

The Hrithik-Kareena Affair

If rumours are to be believed, there was a fire under all that smoke. Hrithik was said to be involved in an extra-marital affair with Bebo. In an old interview with Filmfare, Kareena rubbished all the rumours around her and Hrithik. She was quoted as saying: “Please give me a break. I am neither besotted with married men nor will I have affairs with them. Married men would be detrimental to my career. Ask the producers, directors and distributors why all of them are hell-bent on signing Duggu (Hrithik Roshan) and me together. Quite obviously because we are a hot pair.”

She further added, “We’re being hyped like the Amitabh Bachchan-Rekha, Dharmendra-Hema Malini pair. That’s not fair to us at all. Yaadein was a family drama, not a love story. In Sooraj Barjatya’s Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon, you’ll see us as a romantic pair. But you can’t deny that we look smashing together. So the audience will just have to hold their horses for a while.”

No Married Men For Kareena

In the same old interview, she also talked about how she will never get involved with married men. “Yes, no married men for me. But why is infidelity being made such an issue? Men cheat on their women, that’s as old as the hills. It’s possible for a man to love more than one woman. But hey, it’s possible for a woman to be in love with more than one man too. That is fair and square. But what frustrates me is when men don’t own up to the women they love. Men can be quite gutless.”

Bindaas Bebo

Then she went on and boldly stated that she would not react dramatically if her man cheats on her but she will slaughter him. “There’s a difference between love and attraction. I wouldn’t like my man to cheat on me. Neither would I cheat on him. If I found out that my man’s unfaithful, I’d slaughter him. No tears, no shor-sharaba.”

When Kareena Wished To Marry Richard Gere

She had also shared her marriage plans in the same interview. The actress said: “Soon..or maybe never. I will stick around for another five years. Then I will marry. Maybe I’ll marry some rich NRI and have a brood of kids. Marriage is sacred, but I won’t take nonsense from any man. If I’m not happy from within I’ll snap out of it. Know, something? I wish I could marry Richard Gere.”

Bebo, The Queen of Candid

Kareena used to be quite candid and unabashed back in the day. She wasn’t the one to hold back in interviews. Instead, she always shared her honest views and opinions. Kareena had candidly said that she had not let men come near her. She explained, “I’ve never let men come close to me. I am too scared. I can’t handle the pain, the distractions, the heartache. It’s always been women who have left a lasting impression. I am single because I am too crazy, I am too involved with my work. Maybe I intimidate men. In any case, I can’t call up eligible men and ask them to go out with me.”



