We can never recognize what an individual is holing up behind his/her smile. Something similar was happened with Bollywood rising star Sushant Singh Rajput. We lost him and now its been a week already and the whole nation is still under shock because of supposed despondency. Who might have imagined that one of the most encouraging entertainers of Bollywood, who consistently discussed the positives of everything was experiencing a great deal of depression?

After the updates on the actor’s demise hit headlines, Shah Rukh Khan took to his Instagram handle and recollect SSR and referenced how much the late actor loved him. As Sushant Singh Rajput was a devoted fanatic of Shah Rukh Khan, in a throwback video shared online which is doing rounds on the internet, Sushant can be seen copying SRK. While Sushant features his acting abilities, he figures out how to leave SRK quite impressed with his talent.

On Instagram, a video shared by a fan page highlights Shah Rukh Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput on the phase of a show. The video goes back to when SSR visited the sets of SRK’s TV show Sabse Shaana Kaun to advance his film Detective Byomkesh Bakshi. In the video from the show, Sushant is spotted conceded that he is the greatest fanatic of SRK and shared how he got his way around with young ladies during his high school, on account of King Khan.

Sushant Singh Rajput proceeds to share how any person’s qualification as a lone wolf shot up numerous scores if that kid imitated Shah Rukh Khan and referenced how that is the thing that every one of his friends did. Sushant additionally proceeded to acknowledge that he likewise got a lot of sweethearts, simply because of SRK and his beguiling style of sentiment in the films.

