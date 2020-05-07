Loading...

Movie producer Mahesh Bhatt has an enormous cheerful family at the present time, however, there were times when things were not as extraordinary as they are as of now. Like we as a whole are very much aware, producer Mahesh Bhatt was hitched to entertainer Pooja Bhatt's mom Kiran Bhatt before he got married with on-screen character Soni Razdan. As Mahesh Bhatt started dating Soni Razdan when his children from the principal marriage were very youthful, the Sadak 2 producer once recalled how he shared the updates on dating Soni Razdan with little girl Pooja Bhatt.

As Mahesh Bhatt fell in love with Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan while he was hitched to his ex Kiran Bhatt, everything was not well between the family in those days. Conversing with Simi Garewal on her television show, Mahesh Bhatt revealed how he opened up about dating Soni Razdan to his little girl Pooja Bhatt and furthermore referenced he didn’t hide anything from her. On the show, Mahesh Bhatt shared that he educated his little girl Pooja everything regarding Soni Razdan despite the fact that she was 10-years of age.

Talking about Pooja Bhatt’s response, Mahesh Bhatt said that she just took a gander at him and shook her head and that her response left him confused as he was unable to comprehend what she was thinking. Opening up further, discussing his children Pooja Bhatt and Rahul Bhatt having issues with Soni Razdan, the Sadak 2 director unveiled that things were harsh between them in the first place and that there was disdain from his children as they saw Alia Bhatt’s mother as somebody who removed their dad from them. Mahesh Bhatt then shared that he let his children express their fury and outrage.

In the meantime, talking with Simi Garewal on the same show, Soni Razdan likewise uncovered that she had a couple of battles with Mahesh Bhatt's ex Kiran Bhatt and referenced that things settled down when she got married to the producer. Discussing the Bhatt family at present, Mahesh Bhatt's children from his first marriage, Pooja Bhatt and Rahul Bhatt share an incredible bond with Soni Razdan and their progression kin Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt.