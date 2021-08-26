Tiger Shroff And His Family Shifted To A New 8 BHK House: Deets Inside

Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff and Jackie Shroff are in the news because of their new home. He recently bought an 8 BHK house in Mumbai. Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna has given this information. His entire family has shifted to their new home. Whereas earlier the house where Tiger Shroff’s family was living was on rent. Krishna Shroff spoke to the English website Times of India. During this, he told about both his new and old houses. Krishna Shroff said, ‘We have shifted to our new house three weeks ago. We had to keep the puja in a hurry to be attended by me, dad, mom, and Tiger. It was a very small puja. We are settling down fast and loving every part of it.



Talking about his old house, Krishna Shroff said, ‘Our old flat on Carter Road was on rent, it is our own house.’ Krishna Shroff has revealed that his new home has been jointly designed by his mother Ayesha Shroff and John Abraham’s brother. Griha Pravesh Puja was also done and Krishna Shroff told who first stepped into the house. Krishna Shroff has further said that Tiger Shroff and his entire family are enjoying every moment of their new home. Above all, Tiger’s family is very proud to be the owner of such a huge property. On who entered the new house first, Krishna Shroff told that she was the first to enter the house following the advice of the worshiping pandit.



Let us tell you that Tiger Shroff has taken a new sea-facing house for his family in Khar West Mumbai in which the actor has shifted. Tiger will live in this house with his mother, father, mother, and sister. The actor’s house has many facilities including a gym, game room, swimming pool. His father Jackie Shroff is very happy with Tiger’s new home. Although he says that Tiger has gifted this house to his mother, he is just a passenger who is walking with him.