Tiger Shroff & Kriti Sanon’s all set for actioner film Ganapath; gets a releasing date: Read deets.

Recently, Bollywood star Tiger Shroff shared the release date of the action-packed thriller Ganapathys, to be directed by Queen helmer Vikas Bahl.

https://twitter.com/iTIGERSHROFF/status/1428973450022981632?s=19

Bollywood star Kriti Sanon also has shared the same video and wrote, “#Ganapath aa rela hai! Fire Action, entertainment, drama se Kam kuch expect mat, Karna! In cinemas on December 23, 2022 (sic).”

https://twitter.com/kritisanon/status/1428991814493564937?s=19

The movie is produced by Jackky Bhagnani of Pooja Entertainment in organization with Good Co and will be set in a post-pandemic dystopian era.

The film Ganapathy is directed by Vikas Bahl. It is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Jackky Bhagnani.

This is the second time Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon have shared the silver screen.