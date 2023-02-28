Here’s Why Bigg Boss 16 Contestant Tina Datta Skipped The Show’s Success Parties; Read Details!

Tina Datta first gained notoriety in the daily serial Uttaran on Colors TV, where she played the part of Iccha. The show ran from 2008 to 2015, during which time the actress rose to fame in the entertainment world. She has recently been in the news as a result of her time spent in the Bigg Boss 16 house.

On the show, her true self was exposed to the audience. While some of her admirers were pleased by this, the actress found herself in the centre of numerous problems as a result of her connection with Shalin Bhanot. As the show ended, Tina was once more in the news due to her absence from the show’s celebration party. She just disclosed the cause on her social media.

Fans question Tina’s absence from Bigg Boss success parties

The actress recently held a Q&A session with fans on Instagram. One user questioned Tinzi, “Tinzi, why didn’t you show up to any of the success parties?” While I was filming in Delhi, Tina retorted, “Kyunki mai Delhi mein shoot kar rahi thi.” This put to rest all speculation regarding the actress’ absence from the gatherings. Several people believed that Tina’s decision to stay away was influenced by her friendship with Shalin. After everything she had been through, she had already stated that she would love to meet Shalin Bhanot once in her life.

Career of Tina Dutta



In the Bengali and Hindi television industries, Tina Datta has been in a number of popular TV programmes. Before landing her big break with Uttaran, the actress appeared in a number of other films. She also took part in the reality TV competition Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, when she was among the first female participants eliminated. On the professional front, Tina will co-star with Jay Bhanushali in the new Sony TV programme Mere Apne. For the actress, this year promises to be exciting because she will shortly make her South debut with a high-budget Telugu movie.