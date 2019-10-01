Tina Datta Opens Up On Her Abusive Relationship, “I Used To Hide In My Make Up Room And Cry”

Share

A healthy relationship will not let you sacrifice your friends and family. But if you feel that the pressure of love is cutting off your wings then dear it’s high time move on. And it’s completely fine to walk out of relationships when things start falling apart. We know it takes a lot of strength to move on from an abusive relationship and it takes a lot more strength to talk about it. Tina Dutta popularly known for her role in Uttaran spoke about the 5-year long relationship that almost ruined her. For the unversed, she was in a relationship with a non-industry guy.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times Tina opened up about how she regrets not standing up for herself back then. She was quoted as saying, “I should have told him that it is over. I don’t blame the guy completely because I was also at a very tender age when I fell in love. I was so blinded in love that I thought it was okay for me to put up with an abusive relationship and allowed him to treat me the way he wished. But it was not okay. If a guy raises a hand on you, that means he is not man enough. One shouldn’t let anybody take you for granted and nobody has the right to disrespect you and take away your peace and happiness from you.”

She also faced issues to move on. She had stated, “I was so scared to trust people and went into depression. I remember I used to be really sad on the sets and used to hide in my make-up room and cry.”However, the actress is now open to a new relationship. She had stated,“I’ve consciously decided to focus on my life. I would love to settle down but I haven’t met the right person. I’m out of an abusive relationship and want to settle down in life but not with someone from the industry.”

In a throwback interview with Bombay Times Tina had once revealed that initially, she wanted the relationship to work, but eventually realized that it wouldn’t. “I was in a relationship with a non-industry guy for five years. We had met through common friends. But I called time on it, because he was extremely abusive, verbally and physically.”

Tina had also revealed how he used to beat her in front of her friends and said, “I would get bashed up even in front of my friends. I went bonkers to an extent that my confidence took a beating. I never wanted to go public with my relationship, but I feel that it’s time to speak up.” The actress told that she now wants to settle down and stated, “I want to settle down and not go about having affairs and then nursing heartbreaks. I have always wanted a love marriage, but God is not sending anyone my way. I don’t want to marry someone from the industry, especially an actor, as the relationship will be marred by insecurities. I have seen several failed marriages between actors.”

Well, we wish Tina finds her Mr Right very soon!