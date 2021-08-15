Tinka Tinka Prison Radio Completes 25 Episodes

4 inmates and 2 jail officers are instrumental in running prison radio in District Jail, Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh. The team got a special recognition today on the Tinka Tinka Prison Radio Podcast broadcast by prison reformer Dr. Vartika Nanda. This is the only podcast in India which is solely dedicated to prison radio. Today, on the occasion of 75th Independence Day, the podcast series completed its 25th episode.

While these podcasts have travelled through different prisons across India, it has to its credit the beginning of prison radio in Haryana. Started this year in January at District Jail, Panipat by the Haryana Jail Minister Shri Ranjit Singh, this radio has brought in tremendous change in the lives of inmates.

Tinka Tinka is a movement on prison reforms started by Dr. Vartika Nanda, who heads the Department of Journalism at Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University. Her three books on prison reforms- Tinka Tinka Tihar, Tinka Tinka Dasna and Tinka Tinka Madhya Pradesh are considered to be authentic work on prison reforms in India. The podcasts, conceptualised, scripted and voiced by her, are based on her ground work in Indian prisons. The tagline of the podcast is- Creating Rainbows in Prisons. Tinka Tinka is engaged in bringing prison radios in different jails.

YouTube link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xyaPuHEvgt4

