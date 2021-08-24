If you think working for longer hours patiently and sincerely will bring laurels to your career then you are definitely half right because the other half is visibility and your persona. The bosses, customers, or your social circle who ask you to perform the job or task are not aware that kind of uniqueness you could add to their platter is the mix of you and your work which will be hard to ignore even in the biggest crisis. The uniqueness of your personality will help you to attain new goals and highs even in the most uncertain times.

There are ways to maintain your relevance which can’t be ignored or overlooked –

1.Learn new skills

Always keep in mind that you are never too old to learn a new skill, which will help you to keep updated about the current world in terms of career or business and sometimes even in your social circle.

2.Accept change

This year has taught everyone that how to seek the best out of the worst and accept the new norms of the pandemic, hence it is in human nature to accept the change which enables us to survive, grow and stay relevant even in most uncomfortable situations.

3. Never forget your achievements

Your achievements big or small could be an inspiration for many for their personal growth. You can always state your achievements in moderation to people as a coach or a friend. This is another way to stay relevant among people.

4. Expand your circle

Whatever work you do it is always good to seek like-minded people or groups who have the same aspiration or goals, you can be a part of that network for your own good which will help you to stay relevant to your aspirations.

5. Accepting the latest culture

If you want to stay relevant then accepting the modern culture is important which can include the latest health trends, fashion trends, or social trends. It will help you to connect with the people.

Stay Relevant !!!