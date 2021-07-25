Tisca Chopra got trolled for posting wrong picture of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu.

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu brought laurels to the country by winning the first medal for India in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. On his victory, from family-relatives to Bollywood celebs and the whole country is congratulating him. On this achievement of Mirabai Chanu, many Bollywood celebs wished her and told that she is proud of Mirabai. Bollywood actress Tisca Chopra also expressed happiness over Mirabai Chanu’s victory. For this she shared a post and congratulated the victory.





However, she made a huge mistake in the post, due to which he had to be a victim of trolling. Actually Tisca shared the picture of Indonesian weightlifter Aisah Cantika instead of Mirabai Chanu. Sharing this picture, he wrote – You have made us proud. Although he wrote the name of Mirabai Chanu in the post, but due to the picture being attached to someone else, this mistake came in the grip of the users.





It doesn’t take long to catch up on anything on social media. What was it then, before Tisca tried to rectify her mistake, the users trolled her fiercely. One user wrote, ‘No problem Senorita, such small mistakes happen in big countries. Another wrote – Apologize properly, don’t just follow formality.



Realizing her mistake, Tisca apologized and said sorry. He wrote, ‘Good that you guys had fun. That was a mistake..I realize my mistake…it doesn’t mean that Mirabai doesn’t feel proud of Chanu’.





Let us inform that Mirabai Chanu has won the silver medal in the 49 kg women’s category in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. With her winning the medal, where the family and relatives started dancing happily, the whole country also congratulated him. Congratulation continues on social media as well and the whole country is celebrating.