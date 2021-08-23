Actress Ursula Corbero, who plays Tokyo in Netflix’s show Money Heist, has become famous worldwide due to her show. The name of the show Money Heist in Spanish is “La Casa De Papel”. It has been dubbed in English as well as in Hindi. It has a huge fan following in other countries of the world as well as in India. Now before the arrival of the fifth season of this show, Ursula Corbero has given an interview.



In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Ursula Corbero said that she would feel happy to play a Hindi-speaking character in a Bollywood film. Apart from this, Ursula told that she has also seen many Bollywood films. Talking about watching Bollywood movies, he said, “I have seen many Bollywood films and I know it is a big and famous industry. But still, when people ask me, I get blank. One name I remember is Slumdog Millionaire, I love this movie.





Ursula Corbero when further was asked that if she got the role of a Spanish-speaking character in a Bollywood film, would she do it? She said in response, ‘This is funny what I am going to tell you. But if I have time, I would like to do a character in Hindi. I would be happy if I could find someone to teach me Hindi and if I get time to really prepare and learn to speak the language. I have already told you that when I did my first English film in the US, my English was not very good. But I like challenges and facing them.



