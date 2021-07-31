On the 8th day of the Tokyo Olympics 2020… Shuttler PV Sindhu has performed amazingly. She reached the semi-finals by defeating Akane Yamaguchi of Japan. Sindhu is one step away from winning the medal.

A thriller of a match at #Olympics#PVSindhu wins a two set nailbiter to breeze into the semi-finals of the women's badminton singles. 🏸 Way to go India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/0D6PaPA577 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) July 30, 2021

Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu continued her golden run at the Tokyo Olympics and made it to the semi-finals. She defeated fourth seed, Akane Yamaguchi of Japan 21-13, 22-20 in the quarter-final match played on Friday. Sindhu, India’s only remaining hope in badminton, won the match in 56 minutes. Sindhu will now face the winner of the quarterfinal match between Tai Tzu Ying (Chinese Taipei) and Ratchanok Intanon (Thailand) on July 31 in the semi-finals.

At the beginning of the first game, Sindhu made some mistakes, taking advantage of which Yamaguchi took a 6-4 lead at one point. After this Sindhu made a spectacular comeback in this game to lead 11-7 at the time of the interval. Sindhu did not let this lead go from her hand and went ahead 18-11. The Japanese had no answer to Sindhu’s powerful smashes and cross-court shots. Later Sindhu won the first game in 23 minutes by scoring three consecutive points.

In the second game, PV Sindhu made a brilliant start to take a 5-3 lead. Then Sindhu continued to maintain this lead and went ahead 14-8. At that time it seemed that Sindhu would easily win this game. After this Yamaguchi made a great comeback in the game to take a 20-18 lead. Now the Japanese player had a golden chance to win the second game, but she could not bear the pressure of the big match. Sindhu took the game and the match after scoring four consecutive points with excellent smashes.

#PVSindhu bt Akane Yamaguchi 21-13, 22-20 to make her place in the semis. She dominated the 1st game but had to overcome 2 set points in the 2nd game to take 4 straight points to win 22-20. #TokyoOlympics #Tokyo2020 #badminton@Pvsindhu1 @Tokyo2020hi @Tokyo2020 @BAI_Media pic.twitter.com/cQuExQ9iyh — Women In Sports Inc. (@womeninsportsin) July 30, 2021

With this victory, world number-7 Sindhu has taken her record against Akane Yamaguchi to 12-7. Earlier, Sindhu had won eleven matches against this Japanese player. In the quarter-finals of the All England Championship this year too, Sindhu had beaten Yamaguchi.