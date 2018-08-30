Share

Karan Johar launched Alia Bhatt with his movie Student of the Year and the actress considers him as her mentor. Seems like Karan has given a wonderful advice to the lovely Alia Bhatt as well.

⚡️ A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Jul 1, 2018 at 12:01am PDT

On the radio chat show Calling Karan Season 2, Karan Johar is receiving a number of calls from the Bollywood stars seeking love advice. Many stars have called Karan and asked a number of questions and when it was Ranbir Kapoor’s chance to call Karan, he asked for some love advice as he is head over heels in love with his Brahmastra co-star Alia Bhatt.

Karan Johar went on to ask Ranbir Kapoor about his love life and the brewing hot romance with his co-star. Before that, Ranbir Kapoor called Karan to ask about his love life. He told him about the mistakes he had made in life and how everything was turning out for him. He said,

, “Agar ek relationship me aap ek galti karte ho, aur fir dubara woh galti karte ho. So, what is the right way to sort out that mistake?” Replying to actor’s query, KJo said, “Then you should exit that relationship. Because there’s no way, you can make two mistakes, one after the other, without realising that something is actually wrong, Ranbir. So, I am sure, you know what I am talking about?”

Karan gave a piece of advice to Ranbir on this questions and after this, Ranbir went on to ask if Karan would like to say something to his partner or girlfriend. And pat came Karan Johar reply, “That you are the best husband in the world aur mene woh advice de diya hai, Ranbir!” Woah!



