Debutant filmmaker Arun Prasath, who was eagerly waiting for the release of his maiden Tamil film 4G, died on Friday in a road accident in Mettupalayam, Coimbatore. According to a report in the Times of India, Arun was driving a bike and crashed it into a lorry and lost his life on the spot. He was an associate of filmmaker Shankar.

On hearing the news of his tragic death, Shankar took to his official Twitter account and tweeted, “Heartbroken by the sudden demise of the young director and my ex-assistant, Arun. You were always sweet, positive, and hardworking. My prayers are forever with you and my deepest condolences to your family and friends.”

Arun’s debut film 4G, which is up for release soon, stars GV Prakash Kumar in the lead. The film also stars Gayatri and Sathish in major roles. Bankrolled by CV Kumar, 4G was announced back in 2016. The film has been struggling to find a theatrical release. GV Prakash tweeted in Tamil that he’s deeply saddened by the demise of his dear friend. He said Arun was always full of positivity.

Arun had worked with Shankar in films like Vikram-starrer I, and was set to make his debut as a director with 4G, that starred G.V Prakash Kumar, Gayathri Suresh and Sathish. Arun was reportedly credited as Venkat Pakkar in the film.

https://twitter.com/shankarshanmugh/status/1261222424525168640?s=20

Arun had made a film titled 4G that featured GV Prakash and Gayathri Suresh in important roles. However, the film couldn’t be released for the reasons best known to the team. Actor-director GV Prakash also offered condolences to his friends and family in a tweet written in the Tamil language. It read, “I am deeply saddened by the demise of my dear friend Venkat Pakkar, who always brims with positivity. My deep condolences to his friends and family members. I will pray to the almighty for his soul to rest in peace.”

https://twitter.com/gvprakash/status/1261203745741787136?s=20

May his soul rest in peace!