Tom Cruise Ate At Asha Bhosle’s Restaurant, Singer Expressed Happiness On Social Media

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle took to her social media account to express her happiness over Tom Cruise having food at his restaurant on her social media account. Tom Cruise is currently shooting in Birmingham for Mission: Impossible 7. 87-year-old Asha Bhosle has shared a picture of Tom Cruise on her social media account. In this picture Mission: Impossible actor ‘Tom Cruise’ is seen outside the restaurant.

Actually, Tom Cruise had reached Asha Bhosle’s restaurant. He had dinner at Asha Bhosle’s restaurant Asha’s on Newhall Street in Birmingham. Tom Cruise not only enjoyed Indian cuisine but at the same time he posed for a picture at the request of the restaurant manager. Asha Bhosle was very happy to see the Hollywood star who came to eat food in her restaurant. Asha Bhosle has shared a picture of Tom Cruise on social media. In this picture, Asha Bhosle’s restaurant is seen behind him. Others including Nauman Farooqui are also seen with Tom Cruise. Sharing this picture on her social media account, Asha Bhosle wrote, “I am very happy to hear that Mr. Tom Cruise enjoys good food at Asha (Birmingham). I hope he will come here again soon.”

Tom Cruise enjoys Chicken Tikka at Asha Bhosle’s restaurant. The manager of this restaurant told that Tom Cruise had come to the restaurant with his security team. He liked the chicken tikka here so much that he ordered chicken tikka twice with extra spice. When Tom came out after dinner, the manager asked him to take a photo, which Tom Cruise happily accepted. Tom Cruise has been in Hollywood for over four decades. Tom Cruise is best known for the film Mission Impossible and its franchise. He is seen doing most of the action himself in his films. You can guess this by looking at his films and fans also like his films a lot.