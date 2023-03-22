Aditya Roy Kapoor is on cloud nine these days. The outstanding actor is known to play the lead role in the popular disney+hotstar series The Night Manager. Aditya got many praises from the viewers for his acting skills, and his jaw-dropping look. Recently he shared some interesting news on Instagram. Read the story further.

Tom Hiddleston’s Video Called Aditya Roy Kapoor

Tom who played the original adaption of The Night Manager Facetimed Aditya after watching the series. Aditya got overwhelmed by this gesture and shared the news on Instagram.

The OG Night Manager watched our show yesterday! He had some kind words to say. “Bas aur kya chahiye (What else do you need),” he wrote

Aditya took a screenshot of their communication, the post featured a close-up of Tom’s face. Furthermore, Tom was also there on the call with a few other people.

Fans and Katrina Kaif were seen praising the Actor

Fans of Aditya responded to his post. Katrina Kaif wrote, “Wow.” A fan said, “Two hotties on a call together! Aur kya chahiye hahaha.”

Another user commented, “Ask him about Loki season 2.”

Aditya Roy Kapoor’s Preparation for His Role In Night Manager

In order to have a better understanding of the world and the profession of night managers, Aditya actually spent time with the real night managers. He actually met a night manager, spent time with her, interviewed her and got to know more about her life. Also, the actor trained with his fitness trainer rigorously to get that lean body but chiselled side. No wonders, Aditya’s hot body and his impressive physique has been gaining lot of attention from his female fans.

Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala play the key roles in The Night Manager as well. Produced by The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia, the series is an official Hindi adaptation of John le Carre’s book The Night Manager.