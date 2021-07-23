Tommy Dorfman reintroduces herself as Transwoman !!

Tommy Dorfman (born May 13, 1992) is an American actress best known for playing Ryan Shaver in the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why (2017).

The 29-year-old took to Instagram to share a post, apprising followers & fans on her new pronouns: she/her.“Thrilled to reintroduce myself as the woman I am today. My pronouns are she/her,” she wrote, alongside a few pictures from her recent interview with TIME, in which she opened up about her journey.

About Tommy.

Dorfman was born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia to a Jewish family. She is a cousin of The Bachelorette star Andi Dorfman. In high school, Dorfman dated Violet Chachki. He graduated from Fordham University’s drama program in 2015 with a B.A. in theatre arts.

After graduating from university, Dorfman was cast in the role of Ryan Shaver on the Netflix drama 13 Reasons Why which premiered in 2017.] Also that year, she helped design a fashion collection with ASOS, and, in October, was honoured with the Rising Star Award by GLAAD.

In the spring of 2019, Dorfman made her New York theatrical debut in The New Group’s production of Jeremy O. Harris’ play Daddy, directed by Danya Taymor.

Dorfman and Peter Zurkuhlen became engaged in April 2015 and married in Portland, Maine on November 12, 2016.

In November 2017, Dorfman came out as non-binary and later changed her pronouns to they/them. On July 22, 2021, Dorfman came out as a transgender woman and updated her pronouns to she/her. She revealed in an interview that she has been “privately identifying and living as a woman” for almost a year.

About Transformation.

In the article, written by Torrey Peters, Dorfman says “for a year now, [she has] been privately identifying and living as a woman — a trans woman.”

It’s funny to think about coming out because I haven’t gone anywhere. I view today as a reintroduction to me as a woman, having made a transition medically. Coming out is always viewed as this grand reveal, but I was never not out. Today is about clarity: I am a trans woman. My pronouns are she/her. My name is Tommy,” she tells Peters.