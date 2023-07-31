Top 10 Tallest Actresses in Bollywood, Along With Their Impressive Heights

In Bollywood, tall and talented actresses are making their mark. Height may no longer determine success, but fans are curious about their favorite stars’ real heights. Let’s take a look at the top 10 tallest Bollywood actresses.

Yukta Mookhey – Reigning Tall in Bollywood

Yukta Mookhey, the former Miss World, is crowned as Bollywood’s Tallest Actress, standing tall at 5 feet 11 inches. Her impactful appearance in the movie “Pyaasa” in 2002 left a lasting mark on the silver screen, making her a memorable presence in the industry.

Diana Penty – A Towering Beauty

Diana Penty, the Indian model and actress, holds the second spot with a height of 5 feet 10 inches. Her remarkable debut in “Cocktail” garnered her a Filmfare Award nomination, signaling the start of a promising and rewarding career in Bollywood.

Kriti Sanon – Beauty with Brains and Height

Kriti Sanon, standing tall at 5 feet 10 inches, is a skilled actress who carved her niche in Bollywood. Before her entry into the industry, she pursued B. Tech. Her exceptional performances in “Heropanti” and “Nenokkadine” earned her well-deserved recognition, establishing her as a rising star in the film world.

Nargis Fakhri – Beauty in the City

Nargis Fakhri, hailing from New York, stands tall at 5 feet 9 inches. Her acting debut in “Rockstar” in 2011 marked the beginning of her journey in Bollywood. With her captivating presence and talent, she has made a notable impact on the industry, leaving audiences in awe of her performances.

Deepika Padukone – Towering Achievements

Standing tall at 5 feet 9 inches, Deepika Padukone is a powerhouse performer in Bollywood. Her remarkable debut in “Om Shanti Om” not only won her a Filmfare Award but also catapulted her to become one of the industry’s highest-paid and most sought-after actresses, leaving an indelible mark on Indian cinema.

Anushka Sharma – A Height of Versatility

Anushka Sharma, the Indian film actress, stands tall at 5 feet 9 inches. From the start of her career, she displayed remarkable versatility, starring alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the hit film “Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.” Her talent and captivating presence have since led to a successful and diverse journey in Bollywood.

Sushmita Sen – A Height of Influence

Former Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen, commands attention at 5 feet 9 inches. Her illustrious Bollywood journey began with the film “Dastak,” where she made a remarkable debut. Over the years, she has charmed audiences with her talent and charisma, solidifying her position as one of the most influential and admired actresses in the industry.

Katrina Kaif – A Height of Success

Katrina Kaif, the British-Indian actress, has reached unparalleled heights of success in Bollywood. With a height of 5 feet 8.5 inches, she has made an indelible mark in numerous hit films, captivating audiences with her beauty, charm, and exceptional performances, solidifying her position as one of the industry’s most successful and beloved actresses.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja – An Elegant Height

At 5 feet 8 inches, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja epitomizes elegance. Her debut in “Saawariya” unveiled undeniable talent and charm. As a style icon and versatile actress, she leaves an enchanting impact on Bollywood audiences’ hearts.

Lisa Haydon – A Height of Grace

Indian model and actress Lisa Haydon stand tall at 5 feet 7 inches, leaving a lasting impression with graceful performances. Her acting journey started with “Aisha,” showcasing her talent and charisma, making a notable mark in Bollywood with her captivating presence on screen.

Tall or not, these talented Bollywood actresses continue to enchant audiences with their performances. In an industry where talent rules, height is merely a delightful bonus for these leading ladies.