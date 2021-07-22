Top 3 Controversies Of Actress, Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone has been an actress as well as director in Hindi films. She is one of the highest paise actresses in India.

Mrs. Ranveer Singh has been one of the most loved celebrities in India. She has now completed more than a decade in this industry and controversy is nothing new for her. She has faced all thicks and thins in her journey.

JNU Controversy

Chappak actress was in the news when she visited the JNU. She showed her support to its students and condemn the attack on JNU students. This was the time when anti CAA protests were at their peak in JNU.

Deepika was in the city to promote her movie Chappak when she visited the university. Few people supported her act but many called it a publicity stunt and also called her anti-national.

A few months later, RAW officer NK Sood claimed that Deepika was offered Rs 5 crore from Aneel Mussarat, who is a good friend of Pakistan PM Imran Khan.

The Ram-Leela controversy

Deepika Padukone’s movies always get wrapped up in some kind of controversy. The movie, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela was also one of the.

The original name of the movie was Ram Leela. It was disapproved by the audience as its name has a connection of Hindu lord Ram with it.

The Jalandhar police filed an FIR against the producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali and lead actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone of the movie. Then the film title was changed to ‘Goliyon ka Rasleela-Ram Leela’.

Director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali said, “it appears that some misinformation is being carried out regarding the film, but to clarify it is inspired from William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. The film is neither related to traditional Ramleela performance. Ram the main character of the film does not resemble lord Ram in any manner”.

RK Tattoo controversy

Padmaavat actress had the initials of her ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor tattooed on the nape of the neck. But after their breakup, there was speculation that Deepika still has this tattoo on her neck or she has got it removed.

The tattoo was not visible during her fairytale wedding with Ranveer Singh. But it reappeared as paparazzi caught a glimpse of it during Isha Ambani’s wedding.