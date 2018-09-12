Dia Mirza never fails to win hearts with her charismatic smile and beautiful aura. The diva has earned the name, fame, trust, and love of her audience with not just her Bollywood performances but also with her dedication towards the environment. When it comes to her sartorial choices, hardly anyone can come close to her. Be it traditional or contemporary, the actor surely knows how to keep her style game on point. She always ensures she always makes her remarkable presence felt at all events and parties. Time and again, her versatile looks have proved that Dia can look a million bucks in anything she wears. But, it is her desi look that we are all hearts for. Dia Mirza has been spotted wearing different types of sarees for her public appearances. This gorgeous woman carries the six yards elegantly, and loves flaunting them wherever she wants to.

So, let us take a look at some of the gorgeous Sarees Dia Mirza has rocked till now!

#1. Dia never fails to amaze us with her delicacy, grace, and beauty in carrying each and every style. Does she?

https://instagram.com/p/BRqxa-8hMwB/?utm_source=ig_embed

#2. Simplicity and subtlety has always been Mirza’s style and in a beautiful white sari, she lives up to her reputation.

https://instagram.com/p/BN2X-u7DdhY/?utm_source=ig_embed

#3. With minimal make up and side swept hair, Dia looks drop dead gorgeous in this saree.

https://instagram.com/p/BVB_7TxBSvW/?utm_source=ig_embed

#4 Attending a winter wedding? You would love to steal Dia’s saree for it!

https://instagram.com/p/BdC3RxDH4TL/?utm_source=ig_embed

#5 Perfectly balanced natural looking makeup is undoubtedly beautifying her look in this one!

#6. This black saree Dia has donned is an excellent option as a festive outfit!

#7. This is a look that one can easily go wrong with but Dia has perfectly pulled it off with her confident pose!

https://instagram.com/p/Bm-yrzOnQr-/?utm_source=ig_embed

#8 Dia Mirza looks like a dream in this one and we’re sure you all would agree to it!

Which one is your favourite? Share with us in the comments below!