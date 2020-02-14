Top Tween Girls Clothing Must-Haves

If you have a tween girl at home, you would know how difficult it is to purchase outfits that she likes. Apart from criticising every item in her closet, your opinion as to what article is stylish and fashionable is welcomed one moment and completely ignored in the next. It is difficult to anticipate what they like because there is no fixed definition of what is cool or not.

These changes may be tricky to handle but understandable, considering the social pressure tweens face daily combined with their struggle to find their identities. While knowing what garments your child would want can be challenging to foresee, there are girls clothing that she would undoubtedly appreciate.

Below are some fashion items that every tween girl should have in her wardrobe:

Trusty Pair of Jeans

Tween or not everybody needs a flattering pair of jeans in their closet. It has been a fashion staple since its inception because not only is it comfortable and durable, jeans are versatile and go well with anything.

Your daughter can pair it with her favourite top for a relaxed afternoon with friends. She can wear a coat with a matching pair of boots, and your tween transforms from hip to chic instantly.

Jeans do not grow old. They are reliable regardless of the season and whatever the occasion. Just choose a couple of pairs that complement your tween’s height and body type.



Comfy Tees

Comfortable t-shirts are also must-haves girls clothing in your tween’s wardrobe collection. Since your girl is still young, it is best to go with bright colours or pastels that lift your kid’s mood.

Note that numerous research studies revealed the impact of colours on a person’s demeanour and stress levels. For instance, wearing blue can evoke serenity and peace since this hue is often associated with blue skies and fond memories.

Yellow and orange, on the other hand, can arouse feelings of happiness, positivity, and energy, given that these colours remind people of the bright sun.

Reliable Hoodie

Another outfit must-have is a reliable hoodie. Hoodies are warm, comfortable, and look good on anything. Your tween can wear it with pants for a relaxed vibe or over a skirt for a more feminine effect.

Hoodies come in different colours, styles, materials, and designs. What is best about this fashion item is that it is practically impossible to get it wrong. Whether oversized or fitted, hoodies always look great.

Denim Jacket

As with pants, a denim jacket is another practical investment because of its versatility. Your tween can wear it over a sundress or match it with capri pants, a skirt, or shorts. Denim jacket also has the power to transform sloppy outfits into a stylish ensemble.

The best thing about this type of jacket is that your tween can wear it all-year-round. With the right shoes and accessories, this fashion staple can give your tween a needed boost of confidence.

Playsuits

Add playsuits in your list of must-haves because your tween will look lovely in this style. Apart from being comfortable, playsuits can be worn day or night and in different weather conditions.

Your daughter can wear a jumpsuit to parties, beaches, and anywhere in between. This outfit will allow your daughter to be stylish without sacrificing comfort.

The fashion pieces described above will surely bring a smile on your tween’s face. However, make sure that your daughter is involved in the selection process, given that there are countless girls clothing available in the market. When you shop together, you will learn to understand your tween’s sense of style and personality, which can help build your relationship more.