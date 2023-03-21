Tour Fashion Diaries: Taylor Swift Kicks Off The Eras Tour In Style; Checkout Some Of Her Spectacular Looks!

Taylor Swift debuted stunning gowns as she kicked off The Eras Tour. She wore outfits by designers ranging from Roberto Cavalli to Zuhair Murad.

Taylor Swift kicked off her highly anticipated The Eras Tour on Saturday March 17 in Glendale, Arizona, which was temporarily dubbed Swift City for the weekend.

The multi-hyphenated artist’s concert was a success, with thousands of people attending to see the singer’s dazzling performances, which included fantastical theatrics. Taylor set a record with the tour, selling over 2.4 million tickets in a single day.

With everyone dressed to the nines, Taylor displayed an array of outfits, all of which provided a nice dose of sartorial picks.

Dress Adorned with jewels

Her bejewelled outfits were a nod to her previous tours’ fashion statements, reminding us that her Eras Tour is a celebration of her songs from the beginning of her career.

Joseph Cassell Falcone styled Taylor’s statement looks, which were sophisticated upgrades to the singer’s signature looks from previous appearances.

Glittery gold dress with Fringes

Taylor, for instance, wore a glittery gold Roberto Cavalli gown with numerous fringes. It was a nod to a similar Roberto Cavalli gown she wore during her Fearless tour in 2011.

Embroidered catsuit

Taylor reputation was defined by dark energy and dark fashion, She nails it on Eras Tour.

Taylor wore an embroidered catsuit by designer Fausto Puglisi to perform songs from her album Reputation.

She performed songs from her album 1989 while wearing a stunning embroidered Rhombus top and mini skirt.

Princess Ballgown

Her princess gown by Nicole + Felicia, in which she performed the song Enchanted, made the most dramatic statement.

Taylor posted pics from the live show on Instagram. Last night was a whirlwind. Thank you to everyone in that magnificent Glendale night 2 crowd for giving us everything you had and then some “she wrote, adding information about the next stop, Las Vegas. “We’re counting down the minutes until we can get back to playing. We’ll catch up in Vegas.”

Purple Gown

Taylor wore Alberta Ferretti and Etro prairie gowns during her performances from the albums Folklore and Evermore.

Her most recent album, Midnights, set numerous records, including the most streams in 24 hours. The Eras Tour includes songs from the singer’s early albums, especially since she did not tour her previous three albums, Lover, Folklore, and Evermore.