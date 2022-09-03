Travis Barker Got Kourtney Kardashian’s Lips Tattooed On his Arms!

We still haven’t recovered from Kravis’ fairytale Italian wedding, and here they are serving us with more of their adorable antics.

Travis Barker and miss, “Kim there are people that are dying,” tied the knot, three months ago in a fairy tale Italian spectacle. Their wedding was one of the biggest weddings of the year with over 3.5 million dollars spent on the big day, even after being sponsored by the Italian fashion brand, Dolce and Gabbana. The couple looked absolutely ravishing with Kourtney, 43, donning a stunning Dolce dress, with an angelic sweeping veil embroidered with floral detailing and an image of The Virgin Mary. While Travis sported a dashing black tux, complementing Kourtney’s edgy attire perfectly.

Travis is notoriously known for his body art, and especially for his growing collection of tattoos dedicated to his dear wife, Kourtney. Yesterday Kourtney took it to her Instagram, and posted an Image of Barker’s latest Ink captioning the image, “my lips on my hubby.” The tattoo was of Kourtney’s lip print placed on Travis’ arms. The tattoo captured the essence of Kourtney and Travis’ relationship perfectly; punk rock with a lot of love.

With nearly over hundred tattoos, the tattoo is just another addition to Travis’ inked tributes to his wife. Last year Travis got the phrase, “you’re so cool” from the cult classic, True Romance. Kourtney and Travis even dressed as, the main couple from the movie for Halloween. Like a loving husband should, Travis also got Kourt’s name tattooed on his chest, and The KUWTK star inked one of the tattoos herself on her husband, reading, “I love you.”

The couple had a slow burn romance since the past ten years but didn’t officially start going out until 2020. We all got see Kourtney recover and regain her happiness after her past relationship with, ex boyfriend Scott Disick ended in pain. The ex-couple has three kids together, with shared custody, who live with Kourtney on most days. Travis also has kids of his own from his previous marriage, who are very supportive, of their father’s relationship with Kourtney.