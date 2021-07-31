Captain Cool MS Dhoni, the former India captain, is not very active on social media. Therefore he is likely to go viral anytime he appears on Twitter or Instagram. Aalim Hakim, a celebrity hairstylist, shared Dhoni’s new “dashing look” on Instagram on Friday. Dhoni can be seen posing with a new unusual hairstyle and beard in the photos. Fans flocked to social media as soon as the photos were released, gushing about Dhoni’s new hairstyle. Sunil Shetty, a Bollywood actor, left an emoji comment on Aalim Hakim’s article.

“Legend Dhoni Sports A Dashing Look. Thoroughly enjoyed doing this haircut & beard for our legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni,” Aalim Hakim wrote while sharing the images. The post has already received over 8,300 likes since it was shared a few hours ago, and the figure is rapidly growing. It has also garnered a large number of comments from individuals, as the images elicited a variety of reactions from netizens.

Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket in August 2020. He is anticipated to play competitive cricket again later this year in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League begins in the United Arab Emirates. Before several Covid instances within the bio-secure bubble prompted the organizers to postpone the T20 league. MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings were second on the IPL 2021 points table.