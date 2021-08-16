Trendy Diet Plan for Ladies Out there! – All about What can you eat and their Benefits as well

The diet of 16:8 is considered to be among the most famous diet that has been gaining popularity since the past couple of years, and with better reason. The diet is also known as the 8-hour diet and is considered to be much easier with more consistency in terms of fasting neglecting the restricted days with heavy calories that are found in other plans of intermittent fasting including the Fast 800 calorie diet and the 5:2 diet.

Studies have been showing that intermittent fasting has the ability to provide advantages to the health of both the mind and the body, along with being among the fastest diets, which works faster for the loss of weight.

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston seems to be a popular fan of this specific intermittent plan for fasting. In an interview, she revealed that she is a big fan of 16:8 intermittent fasting specifically. As she does intermittent fasting, so she cannot take any food in the morning. She also noticed a huge difference while going with no solid food for constant 16 hours.

How does the 16:8 diet plan work and What exactly it is?

The diet plan of 16:8 is a certain kind of intermittent fasting where a person is considered to be breaking each day into sections- a 16-hour stretch and an 8 hour period. For consistent 16 hours each day, a person consumes no solid food but tea, coffee, water, and other unsweetened drinks. Then after for the next 8 hours of the day, you should be having all snacks and meals.

This is considered to be working based on hours. Hence, every day you have the option of eating within a time frame of 8 hours, and then fast for the remaining 16 hours. And the best part is that you don’t have any restrictions regarding the calories when you are consuming real food during the window of 8 hours.

As long as you eat healthily in the time frame of 8 hours, you will surely witness the dropped-off weight!