Social media has certainly offered a great platform for all the people to get closer to their favorites stars and get a sneak peek into their personal lives. While this has brought the world closer, there is also a bane hovering over social media and that is the incessant trolling, cyberbullying, and threats. Recently, actress Vaani Kapoor was trolled by netizens who called her an ugly bitch on her photograph. But the actress was above the negativity and gave a sassy reply. Troll Calls Vaani Kapoor ‘An Ugly Bitch”, Actress Shuts Him Down With A Sassy Reply.

While interacting with her fans, during a live session Instagram, one user wrote, “You ugly b**ch.” After the comment came to her notice, Vaani replied, “You’re beautiful inside out,” and she topped it off with a heart emoji. Classy, isn’t it? Nevertheless, this is not the first time where she is being trolled by her fans or followers. Earlier, a person called her ‘manly’ in the comments section of an Instagram post, Vaani replied, “I hope you’re aware your nothing but an attention seeker .. but there is still time, don’t go all hopeless on yourself, you still can get necessary help.”

After getting a reply from the actress the user called herself an attention seeker. While being very calm Vaani replied, “Let me save both of us the trouble by blocking you. You can’t see me and I don’t have to go through your irrelevant comments. K byeeee.” Troll Calls Vaani Kapoor ‘An Ugly Bitch”, Actress Shuts Him Down With A Sassy Reply.

On the work front, Vaani was last seen in War. The actress will next be seen in Karan Malhotra’s Shamshera along with Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.

