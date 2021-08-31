Troll On Farah Khan’s Kids: ‘Moti Ke Bachche Itne Sukhe Kyun’ See How She Reacts

Introducing the reality show Pinch, Farah Khan is set to join Arbaaz on the next episode. In the show, celebrities talk about social media and the trolls come along. The full episode is set to be out on Wednesday while the promo was released on Monday.

Eventually, the teaser began with a comment by Farah. She was asked ‘how everyone with a phone considers themselves to be a critic and pretends that they know everything about films. “The flak that I get from Tees Maar Khan, I see and then block the person who brings it up in the comments,” she said. Right then, she added, “Bhai ab 10 saal ho chuke, ab to aage badh (It has been 10 years, move on).”

Recently, a strong criticism arrived from trolls on her taking her children. She read the comment which said, “Moti ke bachche itne sukhe kyun (Why are the fat one’s children so skinny)?” Hitting back, she replied, “Sun, tu tere bachcho ko sambhaal, main mere bachche ko sambhaal lungi (Listen, you take care of your own kids, I’ll look after mine).” Before this troll, she got slammed for saying ‘hello’. Comments with trolls pretended to say that why she did not choose to say ‘namaste’ or ‘salaam’.

Pointing out to the audience on the reality show, she addressed the nepotism debate in Bollywood. She said, “Aap bolte ho nepotism and all that but dekhni toh aapko Shah Rukh Khan ke daughter ki photo hai. Ya Kareena ke bete ki photo (You complain about nepotism but you want to see only Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter’s photos or Kareena Kapoor’s son’s picture).”

Farah also recalled a past incident that was very funny. She said that she mistook Ed Sheeran’s songs to be the funeral ones. Illustrating the incident, she said, “I was shouting at the DJ, ‘Mayyat ke gaane kyu baja raha hai (Why are you playing funeral songs)’.”