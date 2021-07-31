Samantha Akkineni is one of South India’s top actresses. She recently shot to fame with her mind-blowing performance as Raji in the Family Man 2.

Known well for her performances in the Kollywood and the Tollywood industry, she is also the daughter-in-law of the Akkineni household. She tied the knot with actor Naga Chaitanya in 2017. Naga Chaitanya is the son of veteran actor Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Since then, Samantha’s Twitter page read Samantha Akkineni, adding her name and loyalty to the Nagarjuna family.

But today, Sam removed her surname, stopping it with S. This, has, in turn, given rise to speculations about her rift with Naga Chaitanya. Fans, who have adored the couple for ages, are staring at a shocker with this development.

Samantha’s Facebook name remains the same – Samantha Akkineni. The actress is yet to explain the sudden change in her display name on the social media apps.

On the work front, Sam is busy shooting for her mythological film, Shaakuntalam.

She will share screen space with Allu Arha and Dev Mohan in the film.

In addition, she is expected to resume shooting in Vignesh Sivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. She also has an untitled horror film with Game Over director Ashwin Saravanan.

