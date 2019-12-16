Truth Of Karishma’s Divorce; Sanjay Kapur Forced Karishma Kapoor To Sleep With His Friend

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Karisma Kapoor’s passion and scintillating looks made her one of the most prominent stars of the 90s. Karisma has appeared in over 50 films till date and most of them have been super hits. And today she is known as one of the most iconic personalities onscreen. Over the years she has emerged as a trendsetter.

Well known in the industry, she was a superstar in her time. Her chemistry with Govinda, Akshay, Salman and Saif was mind-blowing.

Well, things did not work out well for Karishma in her personal life. Post marriage with the businessman, Sanjay Kapur in the year 2003, Lolo ended her Bollywood career. Although, she occasionally appeared in a few films or TV shows. The marriage did not long last, the two got separated in the year 2012 after a lot of fighting. For those who are uninitiated, Karishma has two children with Sanjay: Samiera Kapoor and Kiaan Kapoor.

As Lolo was on cloud nine with her career, she suffered a lot in her personal life. the actress accused her husband of physical violence and inappropriate behaviour towards her. Karisma insisted that post their divorce, the children would remain with her only. There were reports of differences between the two due to which she decided to end their 8 years of marriage.

Opening up on the same, she revealed how Sanjay used to torture her. The actress stated, “Sanjay used to talk to my brother-in-law about the expenses incurred throughout the year. Not only that, he told his mother to slap me because I did not wear a dress which his mother had gifted me. Sanjay married me only because I was a successful actress. He always wanted to be a famous figure because he had no such skills that people would recognize him. He used me like a trophy. He wanted to get famous amongst the people by marrying me ”.

Karishma also revealed that Sanjay forced her to spend the night with his friend on their honeymoon. It came as a shock to her and this was something beyond her expectation. She also unveiled that she used to hide the bruises with makeup.

What do you think?