This one is a plant also that also goes by its Latin name Hedera Helix. This green plant can grow up to 30m high and has aerial roots that help it creep stones and trees. It has some shiny broad green leaves that are poisonous if eaten raw. But, even though it is dangerous, when it is prepared properly, the ivy can treat respiratory problems such as asthma, coughs and bronchitis.

Health benefits of English ivy (Cough, Bronchitis & Asthma)

When it is being consumed in the form of tea in small amounts, the plant can be beneficial for your health. This ivy was very much used as treatment of nasal polyps, bladder and kidney inflammation, eye diseases and bone problems. While in the past, the people used the plant to treat skin disorders and minor wounds. When it is being mixed with mint and parsley, it can be used to resolve internal diseases, but it should be consumed carefully.

When used in small amounts, this plant can treat rheumatism and other inflammatory diseases, as well as clean your blood vessels and prevent atherosclerosis, relieve stomach inflammation and regulate your menstrual cycle. It is actually also effective against a variety of respiratory problems including asthma, coughs and bronchitis. Sniffing a little bit of English ivy juice has been known to relieve nasal polyps.

What is more, the benefits of the plant do not stop there. If washing your hair with English ivy tea can soothe inflammation in your scalp and clean your body from chemicals and pesticides. When you are preparing the tea, it is certainly not recommended to use more than 2 tablespoons of dry ivy leaves. They shall be boiled in about a liter of water, and you shall drink no more than 3 oz. of the tea daily.

In case you are growing ivy in your home, it is for the best to keep the berries and leaves out of your children’s or pet’s reach, as they are poisonous and can cause serious problems.