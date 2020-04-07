Vaseline is a natural and safe product, and it has many health benefits for your skin, nails, and hair. A lot of women in the world use Vaseline every day. Here are 20 good reasons why you should start using Vaseline every day:

Ladies and gentlemen, if you wish to have smooth and soft elbows, apply some Vaseline on your elbows.

You can also use Vaseline if your lips are chapped.

Apply Vaseline on your eyelashes 30 minutes before you go to bed. It will make your eyelashes longer and thicker.

You should massage your feet with Vaseline, every night before you go to sleep. It will make your feet smooth and gentle.

Or, try this simple trick – before you shower, make a peeling with sea salt and Vaseline and use it.

Vaseline is very useful for massaging your shoulders as well.

You can also use Vaseline as a make-up removal tool. It’s very simple – just soak a cotton ball in Vaseline and gently rub off the makeup off your skin.

During the cold and winter days, Vaseline will protect your skin from the cold weather. How to use it – just apply Vaseline on your skin before you go out.

Ladies, apply Vaseline on your cheeks and you will look younger.

Vaseline also helps with bushy eyebrows. All you have to do is take a clean lash wand and comb your eyebrows.

Vaseline as mascara alternative?! Yes, and it’s very simple – just apply Vaseline on your eyelashes, and it will make them more natural and give them defined a dark look.

You can rub in a drop of Vaseline through the scalp before shampooing. It will make your hair shiny.

Apply Vaseline on your skin after shaving! It will soothe and smooth your skin.

Vaseline is very useful when you dye your hair. Just apply Vaseline around the hairline and onto the ears before you dye your hair if you have any problems with blemishes or burning sensation. This method is 100% effective and harmless.

Stop using the old-fashioned lip gloss and replace it with all natural Vaseline. Your lips will be shiny and they will look much fuller.

Your perfume will last much longer. Just apply Vaseline on the area where you usually apply your favorite perfume.

Vaseline is also very useful and helpful if you have problems with acne, because it doesn’t clog the pores, but it fills the gaps in lipid barriers, which will make your skin shiny and it will even the complexion.

Vaseline is also very good as a skin moisturizer.

You can make the skin on your knees soft again. All you have to do is apply Vaseline on your knees.

Rub a small amount of Vaseline over your polished nails. It will give them new and shiny look again.