Have you ever wondered what the most important element in your makeup? The answer is obvious – it’s the base or primer. The quality and durability of our makeup depends on choosing the correct foundation. You can leave your lipstick at home or forget to apply eyeliner, but if you don’t apply the foundation and a little power (for instance), it can be a disaster. Now, let’s learn some important tips about your makeup foundation and your skin will always look perfect.

Choose It Right

There are two main things to consider when choosing a makeup primer – the color (which depends on your natural skin color) and your skin type.

Color

To choose the color that will match your skin start with the primer which is one shade lighter than your skin tone. Too dark primers may create the mask effect on your face. To test the color, apply it on the back of your arm area because its skin color there is close to your face. Do not try primers on your neck because it is in shadow and the skin tone differs from the one of your face. Don’t test only one color. Try at least three of them in a row – one slightly lighter and one darker than the color you think is natural for your skin. This way you can compare and choose which one really suits you best.

Skin Type

Not less crucial is to choose the primer according to your skin type. If you have oily skin you should opt for a beautifier to hide the unnecessary skin shining. There are primers for oily skin which actually keep the skin oil under control during the day. If you have certain skin problems such as redness, under eye circles or sallow complexion matte primers will conceal them. For dry skin you should use the moisturizer before applying a primer or choose a primer which already includes a moisturizer.

Apply It Right

First of all you should remember to apply a primer not only on your face but on your neck as well, to create the homogeneous smooth skin tone. Do not apply facial primer under eyes and on your eyelids. There is a special makeup primer which is meant specifically for the delicate eye skin. The primer can be applied with a sponge or your fingers. Apply certain amount of primer on your T-zone first, and then spread it to the rest of your face with gentle swiping moves. The hard-to-cover areas like wrinkles around eyes and mouth should be covered with extra layer of primer. After you’ve applied the primer, let it dry for several minutes. Then you can finish your makeup with powder, blushes and eye shadows.