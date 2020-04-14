Every girl dreams about having beautiful, glowing skin. Your skin is a key component of overall beauty and confidence. And how to make it look fresh and bright every day?

One of the most popular skin care products are facial masks. Nowadays, there are plenty of products available on the market, both cheap and expensive ones. And as you know, quality facial masks aren’t cheap. Also, it takes time to find the one that really works with your skin type.

But there’s some really good news for you! There’s no reason to pay for expensive face treatments or to use store-bought masks when you can mix up your own at home! DIY face masks are inexpensive, all-natural and easy-to-make. Most of the ingredients you can easily find at home.

Honey is a great substitute to expensive skin care products. It has soothing properties and can help you get rid of acne, scars, pigmentation and it helps bring the glow back to your skin.

You can mix honey with many different ingredients to reveal its healing properties. For example, honey in combination with olive oil makes an amazing mask. Apply it once a week to clean out your pores and nourish your skin.

Feel free to add a few drops of aloe vera or essential oils.

Mix about 1/ 4 teaspoon of honey with 1/4 teaspoon of cinnamon to a paste and apply it to your problem zones. This express-mask is an especially good acne treatment. Also you can leave it on overnight and remove it in the morning.

Cucumber will sooth, soften and hydrate you skin. Its cooling effect works well even with sunburned skin!

Just apply cucumber circles all over your face. Don’t forget about eyelids. It will help you reduce swollen eyes and dark circles.

Oatmeal mask is suitable for all skin types. It reduces skin inflammation and redness, and can do wonders on acne skin cause it absorbs oil from the skin pores. What is also cool about oatmeal mask – it’s super cheap! To treat acne you can use oatmeal on it’s own – just boil ½ cup oatmeal in 1/3 cup water, let it cool and apply to skin area affected by acne. If you add some honey, yogurt or egg it will improve this mask effect.

DIY masks always were a good way to save cash and look stunning. There are thousands of recipes you can try with simple kitchen ingredients! Don’t be afraid to experiment. Just make sure you don’t have allergies to certain products.

And give yourself a royal treatment!

For more updates, stay connected to our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/221671794535129/posts/3036849043017376/