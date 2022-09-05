‘Trying To Be Cool’: Tara Sutaria Shares Latest Photos Hitting Fashion Goals!

Tara Sutaria becomes a well-known name in the industry ever since she made her debut in Karan Johar’s Students of the Year 2. She made her place in the hearts of fans and followers through her acting skills and glamorous looks. However, the actress is on the clouds after the success of her latest release Ek Villian Returns. Apart from Tara Sutaria, the Mohit Suri franchise featured Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Disha Patni. Tara has a massive fan following on her social media accounts and she never fails to impress her followers by posting her stunning photos.

Recently, the 26-year-old had a photo shoot by Pallavi Singhee’s Cyril bralette curated with multi-coloured threadwork, sequins, and crystal beads. Moving on, the stunning outfits highlight a halter-neck strappy number that was clubbed with a chiffon-printed long jacket which cropped a little below her knees. While posting the photos, the Marjawaan actress captioned, “Me trying to be cool (lasted about 5 seconds).” Tara is going super chic in the photos and becomes notable. Tara’s latest photos made her a Fashionista. Her stunning outfits are all set to mark new fashion goals.

Apart from acting in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villian Returns, Tara also gave her voice to the rock anthem, Shaamat. This will also count as her singing Debut. The music is composed by Ankit and lyrics have been penned by Prince Dubey. This song will pitch you to shake your legs and move your hands as well.

Click here

Talking about the work front, Tara has some interesting projects in her Kitty. She will be next seen in another edge-of-the-seat thriller film ‘Apurva’, which will be directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Bikram Duggal and Murad Khetani.