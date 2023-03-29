‘Tumko Khatam Ho Jana…’, Manoj Bajpayee’s Wife Shabana Raza Thinks His Bollywood Career Is ‘Miracle’

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee is famous for his stupendous acting skills. He plays every character on screen with utmost seriousness and surprises his fans with his charismatic performances. Manoj who rose to fame after ‘Satya’ had no looking back post his successful venture. After gaining popularity, he rejected multiple offers from renowned filmmakers. In a recent interview, the National Award winner has revealed why his wife Shabana Raza says that it is no less than a miracle that he is still surviving in the film industry.

‘Tumko khatam ho jana chahiye tha’

During a conversation with Mashable India, Manoj Bajpayee recalled his early career. He told, ‘My wife told me that it is nothing less than a miracle that you are still in the industry. When I asked why are you saying this, she said that you have offended so many people like you, you should have finished by now.’

People are not used to hearing ‘No’

Manoj Bajpayee further said that big people in the industry do not like hearing ‘No’ and I have said no many times. I have fought multiple times for the right opportunity. I have to admit that at times I have been too offensive and I had no way out. Money is given according to how a film is performing at the box office. But I was not ready for that. I said that I am here for so many years, so I want space in the poster as well. That’s why I argued ‘.

Manoj gets scolded for being ‘protective’

The actor said that he used to be very protective of his wife and daughter but he gets scolded for the same. Manoj quoted, ‘Today’s women, be it my wife or my daughter, they don’t want you to be extra protective of them. Somewhere they are right in their place. Excessive protectiveness can become suffocating.’