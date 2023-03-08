TV Actor Karan Kundrra Takes Indirect Jibe At Girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash; Read To Know Why!

Ever since actors Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fell in love with each other, they have been garnering a lot of attention for their PDA on social media. Their love is no more a secret. Fans seem to love their chemistry.

Recently, Karan shared the news of Tejasswi winning the Dadasaheb Phalke Award with his dad. The adorable video where Karan and his father express their excitement for the actress has won many hearts. However, fans questioned their equation when Karan shared a message on Twitter after midnight yesterday which appeared to be an indirect mockery of his girlfriend Tejasswi.

Yesterday Karan shared a ‘shayari’. It read, “na teri shaan kam hoti.. na rutba ghata hota.. jo ghamand mein kaha.. wahi hass ke kaha hota.” Fans expressed their anger in a Twitter thread. All believed that the tweet was indicative of Tejasswi.

Fans wrote, “Congratulations @kkundrra u have successfully made a joke out of your relationship,” “just want to say “Keep it Private” Please.” They blamed Karan for using online platforms to focus on little thing.

Some fans feel that the tweet is Karan’s response to Tejasswi’s interview where she said that she chooses the role for herself. She does not need Karan’s permission. But meanwhile, she said that she thinks about him before making a decision. Others think it is related to what Tejasswi said about her hit show. Tejasswi said that Naagin is doing better than the two hero shows on television. Fans said, “She speaks her mind and doe not sugarcoat things.”