TV actress Kishwer Merchant was pregnant and was constantly sharing pictures of her baby bump on social media. Now the wait is over and Kishwar has given birth to a son. Actress Kishwer Merchant recently shared this information on social media. The actress shared her photo with her husband Suyash Rai and a newly born baby on Instagram.



Along with sharing the photos, Kishwar wrote in the caption – 27.08.21 ️ Welcome baby Rai.!!! It’s a boy.



In the picture father, Suyyash Rai is seen kissing the newborn. Let us tell you that before this, Kishwar was seen constantly sharing the experience of her pregnancy phase and the excitement of becoming a mother with her fans. She flaunted the baby bump in numerous of her social media posts.

After sharing the newborn photos, the couple has started getting congratulations from all sides. From celebs to fans, they are wishing the couple on this special occasion. They are wishing them lots of love and luck.



Kishwer Merchant married Suyash Rai in the year 2016. Before this, the couple was in a relationship for 6 years. Actually, Kishwar was dating Suyyash since 2010.

Talking about the work front, Kishwer Merchant started his career with the popular serial Shaktimaan. After this, she was featured in hip hip hurray, Desh Me Nikla Hoga Chand, etc. Suyyash and Kishwar probably met on the set of “Pyar Ki Ye Ek Kahani” in which Vivian D’sena and Sukeerti Kandpal played the leads. Suyyash and Kishwar also participated in the reality tv show Bigg Boss.