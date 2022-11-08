TV Actress Ridhi Dogra To Be Seen In Shahrukh’s Jawan? Deets Inside

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan, directed by Atlee Kumar, has been in the news ever since its announcement. South’s lady superstars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi are going to be seen in this film along with Shahrukh, who is seen in a dangerous look in Jawan. In such a situation, now another big update is coming out about this film, which the fans of TV actors will be happy to hear. It is being claimed that film TV actress Ridhi Dogra has been signed.

Some reports are claiming that Ridhi Dogra is all set to appear in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawaan, which is a pan-India film. Ridhi Dogra is also going to be seen playing an important role in this film adorned with big actors of the Indian film industry like Vijay Sethupathi, and Nayanthara. Not much has been revealed about the role of Ridhi Dogra, who is known for her work in OTT series like Married Woman and Asur. But it is being said that she is playing an important role and has already completed shooting for her part.

A source close to the film Jawan said, “Ridhi Dogra has already shot for Jawan in Mumbai and Chennai. She is a talented artist and has done a commendable job in this film. It would be commendable to see him in a new character.” Some reports have come before these reports, in which it is also being claimed that Riddhi Dogra has also been signed for Salman Khan’s film ‘Tiger 3’. But no official statement has come out on any news yet.

Talking about TV career of the actress, made her debut in 2007 with Jhoome Jiiya Re. After this, the actress has worked in TV serials like Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi, Hindi Hai Hum, Rishta.com, Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swag, Laagi Tujhse Lagan, Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak?, Savitri, Qayamat Ki Raat.