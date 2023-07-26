‘Twice Blessed’: Gautam Rode-Pankhuri Awasthy Become Parents To Twins After 5 Years Of Marriage

Popular couple of TV Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy have finally embraced parenthood. There is a wave of celebration and happiness in their house right now as the duo have been blessed with twins- a baby boy and a baby girl. Gautam and Pankhuri have shared this good news of birth of their twins on social media on Wednesday morning. Since then, all the celebs and fans are pouring in congratulatory messages for the new parents in town.

Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthi announce birth of their twins

On 26 July 2023, Pankhuri Awasthi shared her joy with her fans and well wishers. She posted the news of arrival of two little guests in her house. The new mom dropped a cute picture note alongside a caption on her Instagram handle. In this, she revealed that she and her husband Gautam have welcomed a son and a daughter on July 25, 2023.

The photo note read, “Twice blessed. We are blessed with a son and a daughter. They came in this world on 25th July, 2023. Hearts brimming with joy and gratitude. We happily announce the beginning of our journey as a family of four. Grateful for everyone’s love and blessings. Gautam and Pankhuri.”

In the caption of the post, Pankhuri wrote, “As we embark on this new chapter as a family of four, we are filled with heartfelt gratitude for the love and blessings showered upon us. 💕.”

Soon after, stars from TV fraternity started sending best wishes to Gautam and Pankhuri. ‘Bigg Boss 13’ fame Devoleena Bhattacharya wrote, “Congratulations Gautam and Pankhuri” while ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ actor Mohsin Khan commented on the post and penned, “Congratulations”. Aamir Ali said, “Congratulations Mama and Papa.” Many other celebs including Divyanka Tripathi, Bharti Singh, Amit Tandon, and Vivek Dahiya, Rohan Shah also extended heartiest congratulations to Gautam and Pankhuri.

For the unversed, Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy tied the knot in a low-key yet lavish ceremony in Alwar, Rajasthan. They dated secretly for two years before taking the plunge in February, 2018.