Twinkle Khanna Drops Heartfelt Post To Wish Her Niece Naomika On Her 18th Birthday; Fans React!

Former actress Twinkle Khanna shared a heartfelt post while giving birthday wishes to her adorable niece Naomika. Naomika Saran is the daughter of Rinke Khanna and Sameer Saran. She is the granddaughter of late actors Rajneesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia. As the girl is now an adult and banged her eighteenth birthday, on this beautiful occasion, Twinkle Khanna shared her best wishes via her official account.

While sharing the wishes, the former actress-turned-writer wrote, “And my stunning niece turns 18! Happy birthday my Naomika It’s been a joy watching you grow from a little girl who was scared of her belly button to this smart, confident woman. Love you loads.” Naomika reacted to Masi’s (aunt) post and commented, “Thank you so much masi, I love you the most” with a red heart.

As soon as the wishes with her photo dropped on the internet, fans go gaga and filled the comment section with lots of Love and best wishes. One of the fans wrote, “Happy birthday to your niece. She is already a star. So beautiful face and personality.” The other fan resembles her with Dimple Kapadia and wrote, “She is so pretty… Happy Birthday,” while the other one wrote, “She looks so much like her mum. And a bit of the Dimple gorgeousness.”

A few months ago, Twinkle Khanna shared a beautiful picture of her sister Rinke along with her daughter Naomika to wish her on her birthday. Rinke was done a few films like Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi and Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai among others and left Bollywood soon.