Twinkle Khanna shared a photo of a makeover her seven-year-old daughter had given her and the results were praised by many on social media.

Posting a photo of herself on Instagram, the actor-turned-author shared the results of her makeover by daughter Nitara Kumar. Khanna compared the look with iconic actor Julius Henry “Groucho” Marx, known for his signature thick greasepaint moustache and eyebrows.

“The little one has given me a fine makeover. Brows on fleek and all that jazz,” she wrote with the photo.

Tagging popular Bollywood make-up artist Namrata Soni on the app, Khanna wrote, “watch out-you have some serious competition!”

Check out the make-over here:

People on Instagram were in splits and even the make-up artist replied saying the results were “amazing”.

Many other celebrities and fans also jumped in to say that it was the “best makeover”. Many mothers shared that they had similar experiences but didn’t have the courage to post it online. Here are some of the responses:

Khanna has been sharing videos and posts that capture how she is dealing with the lockdown and have been liked by many.

Once in an interview with the Mumbai Mirror, Twinkle Khanna’s husband, Akshay Kumar had talked about how difficult it is to babysit his daughter when the writer is away. He had said that his wife (Twinkle Khanna) was once touring in Europe as his son Aarav was in Oxford for a two-week study course.

So, he had to babysit his daughter, Nitara and side by side he had to shoot for a film and that’s when he had realised that it is hard to take care of a little girl. He had further admired his wife and had stated that he don’t know how she multitasks. He had said, “I don’t know how she writes, designs, looks after our children and still manages to stay calm on most days.”