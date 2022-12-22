‘Typical Misogyny’: Netizens React After Namrata Shirodkar Reveals Mahesh Made Her Quit Acting After Marriage!

Former actress Namrata Shirodkar has won millions of hearts with her innocent and charming looks. In her brief career of 6 years, the talented actress has managed to grab some of the most memorable on-screen roles.

After tying the knot with the south sensation Mahesh Babu in 2005, Shirodkar bid adieu to the acting industry and became a full time homemaker. In a recent interview, she revealed that it was her husband who made her quit acting. Namrata said that the Telugu superstar was quite clear about wanting a ‘non-working wife’.

As soon as the video of Namrata making this disclosure reached internet, netizens began reacting to it. They started calling out the misogyny that still exists in our society and how even independent females fall prey to the same.

One user wrote, “I have always been impressed by the sheer amount of misogyny Southern stars are allowed to get away with.” Another penned, “Typical misogyny of Indian males”. A third one tweeted, “The real problem is dictating women! Let women decide what they want!”

A netizen pointed out how many other Bollywood heroines like Neetu Singh and Genelia D’Souza had to sacrifice their careers after marriage. Rishi didn’t want Neetu to star against any other hero and Ritesh’s family didn’t want Genelia to work after settling down with him.

A fan also recalled how Raveena Tandon once revealed that when she and Akshay Kumar were together, he wanted her to quit acting.

For the unversed, Namrata Shirodkar began her career as a model and was crowned Miss India in 1993. She stepped into acting with Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai alongside Salman Khan and Twinkle Khanna. Namrata appeared last in the 2004 films, Insaaf: The Justice and Gurinder Chadha’s Bride and Prejudice. She exchanged wedding vows with Mahesh in February 2005. The couple are parents to two children – son Gautam Gattamaneni, and daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni.