Bollywood actor Uday Chopra is back again in the limelight for his controversial statements and this might not come as a surprise for a lot of Twitter users. Known to sweep everyone off their feet with his sense of humour, recently, he tweeted about making Marijuana legal in the country. Uday said that India should legalise marijuana as it can be a huge revenue source and has medical benefits.

“I feel India should legalise marijuana. Firstly, it’s part of our culture. Secondly, I think if legalised and taxed it can be a huge revenue source. Not to mention, it will remove the criminal element associated with it. Plus, and most importantly, it has a lot of medical benefits!” Uday shared on the microblogging website Twitter recently.

The son of late veteran filmmaker Yash Chopra, Uday Chopra said that he does not use Marijuana but finds legalising it a “wise move”. “And no I do not use it. I just really think it is a wise move, given our history with the plant,” he added.

Uday’s opinion over legalising marijuana received mixed response on social media. When a social media user objected to his views, Uday replied, “So your argument is that don’t make it legal cause everyone will be stoned. Wonder why that same reasoning didn’t stop people from legalizing alcohol #Flawed.

“The benefits are too many to list. A brief google search will educate you I’m sure. Anyway it’s better than being schooled by people like me who have no work. Just to give you some perspective, coffee is also a drug.”, he added.

Here are the replies Uday gave to one of the many people who didn’t agree with his point of view:

On the work front, Uday Chopra has not acted in films since Dhoom 3 in 2013 as Ali. Uday made his acting debut in 2000 in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Mohabbatein and has acted in films like Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai, Mujhse Dosti Karoge!, Dhoom, Neal ‘n’ Nikki and Pyaar Impossible.

