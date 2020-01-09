Udit Narayan Asks Neha Kakkar To Marry His Son Aditya Narayan, Her Reaction Is Unmissable

This weekend Indian Idol season 11, Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik will be seen gracing the sets of the show. If you are an Indian idol fan you will how Aditya Narayan leaves no chance to flirt with Neha Kakkar and woo her with his charm. And now Aditya’s father Udit Narayan will be seen teasing Neha by taking his son’s name in the upcoming episode.

Udit Narayan especially mentioned that he has been keenly watching Indian Idol season 11 since the beginning. He also mentioned that has made him come on the show as a guest because he is keen on making Neha Kakkar his daughter in law. As per a Times of India report, a source said, “All the contestants are extremely talented. He further mentioned that there was another reason which made me come on the stage of India Idol that was I am keen in making Neha my daughter-in-law. Not only Udit Narayan but Aditya’s mother Deepa Narayan also came on the sets of Indian Idol to convince Neha so that she becomes the ‘Bahu’ of Narayan Khandan.”

As the episode went further Neha’s parents too came on the sets, Neha’s parents and fooled her by saying that they have agreed to this rishta. While this prank made Aditya very happy. Neha took it sportingly and teasingly replied what fun it would be if she agrees so soon.

In one of the recent episodes, the Indian Idol team had shot for a shaadi special episode for which all the judges were seen all decked up in traditional attires. And it was a viral video shot by Neha Kakkar which took everyone by surprise. In the video, Neha can be seen in a good mood as she is donning a green lehenga and silver jewelry. The singer further moves her camera towards Himesh Reshammiya who can be seen telling everyone that she is getting married to which she adds, “Meri Shaadi Hai Aaj”. The co-judges congratulates Neha and says, ‘mubarak ho, mubarak ho’. Check out the video:

Neha Kakkar was earlier dating actor Himansh Kohli. And the two had even decided to tie the knot but one fine day news of their breakup came in and broke our hearts. Post which Neha suffered depression.

A few months back, Neha had revealed that she once tried to commit suicide. However, she didn’t reveal the reason behind it. Further, Neha stated how when one gets such bad thoughts, he/she must remember their near and dear ones and all of it will disappear.