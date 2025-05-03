Ullu Pulls ‘House Arrest’ After Backlash Over Explicit Content, FIR Filed Against Ajaz Khan, Makers

Streaming platform Ullu has quietly removed its controversial reality show House Arrest, hosted by Ajaz Khan, from its catalogue following widespread outrage over objectionable content. While the show is no longer available for viewing, Ullu has yet to issue an official statement regarding the takedown.

The controversy erupted earlier this week when clips from the latest episode of House Arrest went viral, sparking public and political backlash. In one of the sequences, host Ajaz Khan was seen prompting contestants to enact various sex positions on camera in an attempt to explain them to a fellow participant. The scene, laced with suggestive dialogue, drew heavy criticism for its overtly sexual content.

Another segment that fuelled the outrage showed female contestants being tasked with removing their undergarments on camera without taking off their clothes. The explicit nature of the challenges sparked demands for a ban on the show, with several users on social media platforms, especially X (formerly Twitter), calling it vulgar and obscene.

Why is the Indian government silent on platforms like ULLU TV?

For years, ULLU has been peddling soft porn under the guise of “OTT entertainment”—with zero content regulation and full access to minors. Shows like House Arrest are just the latest example in a long line of sleaze… pic.twitter.com/cAqBTKq2wO — Citizen MattersX | #ನಾಗರಿಕರ ವಿಷಯಗಳು (@CitizenMattersX) May 1, 2025

Political figures also weighed in on the issue, accusing the makers of promoting indecency. The backlash intensified further when legal action followed.

According to an official from Amboli Police Station, an FIR has been lodged against Ajaz Khan, producer Rajkumar Pandey, and others associated with the show. The complaint was filed by Gautam Ravriya, a Bajrang Dal activist. The accused have been booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Information Technology Act, and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

Despite the escalating controversy, neither Ajaz Khan nor the production team behind House Arrest has publicly addressed the issue. With legal proceedings now underway and public sentiment largely critical, the future of the show—and similar content on streaming platforms—remains uncertain.