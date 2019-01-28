Womansera

Umang 2019: Best Dressed and Worst Dressed

Last night, all the B-Towners came under one roof to pay their tribute to Mumbai Police. Well, they deserve it. Umang 2019 was a starry evening and witnessed fashion parade. All the celebrities were dressed at their best. But have a look and decide yourself who according to you was the best the worst dressed. Here is what who wore and looked.

Best Dressed:

Alia Bhatt

Katrina Kaif

Kriti Sanon

Reposted from @popdiariesfashion – A little bit of that glitter, glam and boss lady attitude…@kritisanon adds every bit of style in her outfit as she .looks stunning last night at Umang Show wearing Sunaina Khera 😍🖤 Outfit: @sunainakhera Jewellery: @gehnajewellers1 @anmoljewellers @minawala_jewellers  Styled by: @sukritigrover @style.cell  Assisted by: @sanyakapoor @piasinha  Make Up & Hair: @rashmishastri 📸 @kunalgupta91 Follow @popdiariesfashion for all latest updates . . . . . . #Bollywood #BollywoodActress #KritiSanon #BollywoodFashion #InstaCeleb #BollywoodCelebrities #InstaFashion #InstaDaily #bollywoodstylefile #bollywoodupdates #BollywoodNews #Fashion #Style #Glamour #Fashionista #Fashionhub #Ootd #CelebrityFashion #PhotoOfTheDay #Womenswear #WomensFashion #IndianFashion #AboutLastNight #StyleFile #Umang2019 #umangpoliceshow2019 #Mumbai #India #PopDiaries

Jhanvi Kapoor

Janhvi for #umang2019 soo beautiful

Karishma Kapoor

Tabu

Shardha Kapoor

Urvashi Rautela

 

Worst Dressed:

 

Parineeti chopra

Sara Ali Khan

Shilpa Shetty

Taapsee Pannu

Yami Gautam

