Umang 2019: Best Dressed and Worst Dressed
Last night, all the B-Towners came under one roof to pay their tribute to Mumbai Police. Well, they deserve it. Umang 2019 was a starry evening and witnessed fashion parade. All the celebrities were dressed at their best. But have a look and decide yourself who according to you was the best the worst dressed. Here is what who wore and looked.
Best Dressed:
Alia Bhatt
Katrina Kaif
Kriti Sanon
View this post on Instagram
Outfit: @sunainakhera Jewellery: @gehnajewellers1 @anmoljewellers @minawala_jewellers Styled by: @sukritigrover @style.cell
Jhanvi Kapoor
Karishma Kapoor
Tabu
Shardha Kapoor
View this post on Instagram
Outfit – @mmalhotraworld Jewel – @anmoljewellers Styled by – @tanghavri
Urvashi Rautela
Worst Dressed:
Parineeti chopra
Sara Ali Khan
Shilpa Shetty
Taapsee Pannu
Yami Gautam