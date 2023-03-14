‘Understood My…’: Kapil Sharma Opens Up On Shah Rukh Khan’s Wise Words During Tough Times!

The famous comedian-actor Kapil Sharma is ready to make a comeback on the big screen with the up-and-coming project Zwigato. The popular TV presenter is currently busy promoting the highly anticipated film. It will be released in the theaters this weekend.

During his promotional interview, Kapil Sharma opened up about the dark phase of his acting career. In his recent appearance on the Indian TV show Aap Ki Adaalat, the actor revealed how Shah Rukh Khan’s words helped him through tough times.

During his conversation with Aap Ki Adaalat show host Rajat Sharma, Kapil Sharma spoke extensively about the toughest phase of his life. He said that he faced problems both personally as well as professionally. Host Rajat called him ‘Late Latif’ (late visitor). He said that because Kapil kept big stars like Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgan, Akshay Kumar, and Shah Rukh Khan waiting on his comedy show for many hours.

However, Kapil Sharma reacted to the allegations. He revealed that he was going through the darkest phase of his life at that time. According to the actor-comedian, he was struggling with depression as well as anxiety at the time. It made it extremely difficult for him to work.

“My job was to make people laugh. But, when an individual is not happy on the inside, how can he make someone else laugh?,” he asked.

According to Kapil Sharma, he was very upset when Shah Rukh Khan’s shoot for The Kapil Sharma Show got canceled. However, the Pathaan star was extremely understanding. He took time to speak to the comedian.

The superstar spoke to Kapil for an hour. He made him realize that people love him a lot. Shah Rukh Khan reminded Kapil not to take so much tension. His loving gesture helped the comedian a lot.